Some say teachers risk losing support as walkout continues

A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.Full Story >
Lawton families have found themselves working to watch over kids with schools closed during the statewide teacher walkout.Full Story >
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.Full Story >
The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.Full Story >
James Deming plays a firefighter and his son plays the legislature in a video that Deming said explains the education budget crisis in a way people can better understand.Full Story >
At least 20 countries have expelled Russian diplomats following the poisoning of poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia on UK soil.Full Story >
Some areas could see 2-4 inches of Spring snow Friday night into Saturday morning.Full Story >
District Three Police were called out to Montana Avenue in Westwood around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night for some type of altercation.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.Full Story >
Snow Monday morning, flooding rains Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and more snow Wednesday.Full Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."Full Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyFull Story >
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialFull Story >