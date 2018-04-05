AP Explains: Why US militarization of border isn't new

The two sides have not set a date for raising duties. Trump has approved higher duties on Chinese telecoms, aerospace and other technology goods but left time to negotiate by announcing a comment period through May 11. Beijing says its timing depends on what Trump does.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify April 10 and 11 before Senate and House committees as his company grapples with the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.Full Story >
After federal aid, the average monthly premium paid by subsidized customers on HealthCare.gov is dropping to $89 from last year's $106.Full Story >
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.Full Story >
Trump has signaled to his advisers that ideally, he wants all troops out within six months, according to three U.S. officials - a finale that would come shortly before the U.S. midterm elections.Full Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."Full Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyFull Story >
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialFull Story >
