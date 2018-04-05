Data breach exposed Delta customer payment information

The company that provides online chat services for Delta and other companies, [24]7.ai, told Delta on March 28 that it had been involved in a cyber incident. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Delta announced that some customer payment information may have been accessed in what it is terming a "cyber incident," the airline revealed Wednesday.

The company that provides online chat services for Delta and other companies, [24]7.ai, told Delta on March 28 that it had been involved in a cyber incident from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, 2017, during which time the customer information may have been vulnerable.

"No other customer personal information, such as passport, government ID, security or SkyMiles information was impacted," Delta said.

Once the airline was told of the breach, they marshalled internal and law enforcement resources and determined the vulnerability was resolved in October, they said.

"At this point, even though only a small subset of our customers would have been exposed, we cannot say definitively whether any of our customers' information was actually accessed or subsequently compromised," the airline said.

The company plans to launch delta.com/response, a dedicated website to address customer questions and concerns over the incident, by noon Thursday.

They also said they will contact customers who may have been affected by the data breach, and intend to ensure that customers are not held responsible in case their financial information is used for bogus transactions as a result of the hack.

"We appreciate and understand that this information is concerning to our customers. The security and confidentiality of our customers' information is of critical importance to us and a responsibility we take extremely seriously," Delta said.

