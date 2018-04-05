Cincinnati Police investigating man's death during arrest

A man died while in Cincinnati Police custody Wednesday night.

The handcuffed man collapsed as officers escorted him to a police cruiser outside a Montana Avenue home around 7:30 p.m., according to acting Night Chief Lt. Michael Fern.

Police said Charles Adams, 36 was exhibiting "exhibiting bizarre behaviors" when officers responded to an altercation at the Westwood residence.

“There was no type of force whatsoever. He actually surrendered to the officers voluntarily," Fern said.

Fern called Adams "cooperative" and said there was no altercation with officers beforehand.

Officers called for medical aid after observing a small amount of blood from cuts on Adams' hands. The cuts were present before his arrest, police said.

"While being escorted, Mr. Adams appeared to be lethargic. In response the officers placed Mr. Adams in a seated position immediately outside the apartment building and monitored his vital signs prior to the Fire Department's arrival," Lt. Steve Saunders wrote in a press release.

Fire crews tried to revive Adams. He died at the scene and his body is now with the Hamilton County Coroner.

Police said several people were taken in for interviews. The investigation is ongoing.

“This involves multiple family units, so we’ve got a lot of stuff to put together,” Fern said.

