Man collapses, dies while in Cincinnati police custody

By Alison Montoya, Reporter
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A man died while in Cincinnati Police custody Wednesday night. 

The handcuffed man collapsed while officers were walking him to the police cruiser outside a Montana Avenue home around 7:30 p.m., according to officers at the scene. 

It happened after District Three Police responded to an altercation at the Westwood residence. Officers were also investigating possible criminal damaging. 

After arriving at the scene, the night chief said officers found the man they were looking for right away and put him in handcuffs. He collapsed while walking to the police car. 

Police said there was no altercation between the suspect and officers beforehand and that the man didn’t appear to have any injuries when they arrived.

He died at the scene and his body is now with the Hamilton County Coroner.

Police said several people were taken in for interviews.

The man has not been identified. 

Police are expected to release more information later Thursday.

