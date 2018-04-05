FIRST ALERT: Another round of spring snow this weekend

Some areas could see 2-4 inches of Spring snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
A winter storm watch has been issued for southern counties including Carroll, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Brown, Adams and Lewis counties.
The entire area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow at most, however, most of that will melt and only accumulate on grassy surfaces and elevated areas.
More rain and a chance for snow moves back into the forecast Friday.
WINTER STORM WATCH: Friday night into Saturday morning for areas south and east of Cincinnati. While we all could see 1 to 2 inches of wet snow early Saturday morning, areas in the WATCH zone could see 2 to 4 inches. pic.twitter.com/Fkn7Kcle7g— Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) April 5, 2018
Rain will transition into light snow late Friday night. Snowfall will continue through Saturday morning.
Areas south of the 71/75 split, including Brown and Adams County could see 2 to 4 inches of early morning snow Saturday.
The biggest concerns will be rural and elevated roadways.
The high Saturday will be 37 degrees. Sunday will bring another chance for snow later in the evening.
Temps through the extended forecast remain well below normal with highs generally in the mid to upper 40s.
