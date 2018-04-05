UPDATE: Winter storm watch canceled, but snow still in the forecast

The good news is that snow chances for Saturday morning continue to track farther south and east, and the National Weather Service has called off a winter storm watch for southern Tri-State counties.

While we will see some scattered snow showers early Saturday morning, roads will just be wet. Most of us see less than 1 inch, however, a few spots could see 1 to 2 inches south and east of the Interstate 71/75 split in NKY. Most snow will melt on impact.

While roads will be wet near dawn in these areas, some icy patches on bridges and other elevated surfaces are not out of the question. Snow chances taper by 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, look for a mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs near 54 degrees. A few showers possible late this evening.

After Saturday mornings snow chances we remain dry both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but cold in the low 40's.

The high Saturday will be 37 degrees. Sunday will bring another chance for snow later in the evening.

Temps through the extended forecast remain well below normal with highs generally in the mid to upper 40s.

