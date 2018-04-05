BLINK is back: Epic light festival set for 2019 return

BLINK will return to downtown Cincinnati and surrounding areas in October 2019, festival organizers announced Thursday.

Last October, the art and light event transformed 20 blocks of downtown Cincinnati with colorful spectacles on buildings, sculptures and sidewalks. The free, four-day event brought an estimated one million people to the area.

The 2019 BLINK will again feature large-scale projection mapping, murals by international artists, interactive light sculptures and diverse entertainment. BLINK will continue to be free and open to the public.

It will run Oct. 10-13, 2019.

After a successful 2017 event, BLINK's future was uncertain. Until Thursday, organizers stayed tight-lipped on whether the festival would return to Cincinnati.

“Preparations and fundraising are already underway for BLINK in 2019,” said Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “We look forward to partnering with those leaders and businesses who know this event, like no other, puts Cincinnati on the global map as an innovative, inclusive and creative future city.”

The art and light event is the only of its kind in the United States.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.