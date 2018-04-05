Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes in Ohio

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) - National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least four tornadoes slammed through parts of Ohio.
The strongest appeared to be in Grove City, near Columbus in central Ohio. It had estimated winds of 100 to 110 mph that damaged hundreds of homes, buildings and utility poles Tuesday.
Another tornado touched down north of Xenia (ZEEN'-yuh) in western Ohio, damaging several barns and killing five sheep. One near Selma in Clark County destroyed a barn and damaged several other buildings. The NWS reports that a tornado that touched down briefly in Madison County near London damaged several barns.
The weather has turned colder across Ohio and forecasters in Wilmington say in Thursday's advisory that a weekend winter storm watch is in effect for southern Ohio - with snow possible.
