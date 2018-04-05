Von Miller being investigated following hammerhead shark photos

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN. (Source: Instagram/Vonn Miller)

(RNN) - Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission following a fishing trip to the state.

Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. The posts have since been removed.

He later released the animal, according to ESPN.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a complaint against the football player to ensure officials held him accountable.

Florida prohibits hunting certain animals. Hammerhead sharks are listed as Group 3, which can't be harvested from state waters.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.