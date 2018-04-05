Statewide alert issued for missing Ohio woman with dementia

The Clyde Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 70-year-old woman.

Charlene Robinson left her Ohio Street residence in Sandusky County around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but never returned.

The vehicle involved is a green 1998 Ford Contour with OH plate number AR79JC.

Robinson is described as a white female, 5' 06" tall, 197 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

Police said she suffers from dementia.

If you see Robinson or her vehicle, you're asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

