This Ohio shaped pothole sums up drivers' feelings right now

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
A Grove City resident has summed up Ohioan’s feelings about pothole season with a single tweet.

Braxton LaBarge snapped a photo of an unusually shaped pothole in Columbus. The pothole appears to be the exact shape of the state of Ohio.

“ohio is literally a pothole,” LaBarge captioned the photo on Twitter.

The image has been retweeted more than 4,000 times with 20,000 likes.  

