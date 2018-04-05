This Ohio shaped pothole sums up drivers' feelings right now

A Grove City resident has summed up Ohioan’s feelings about pothole season with a single tweet.
Braxton LaBarge snapped a photo of an unusually shaped pothole in Columbus. The pothole appears to be the exact shape of the state of Ohio.
ohio is literally a pothole pic.twitter.com/jgeDABouzj— brax10 (@BraxtonLaBarge) April 4, 2018
“ohio is literally a pothole,” LaBarge captioned the photo on Twitter.
The image has been retweeted more than 4,000 times with 20,000 likes.
