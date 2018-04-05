Body of missing CDC worker found - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Body of missing CDC worker found

(RNN) - A body discovered in the Chattahoochee River has been identified as the missing employee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, police said Thursday.

Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday. The 35-year old epidemiologist had been missing since Feb. 12.

The Associated Press reported he had been distraught after being passed over for a promotion. Police previously called his disappearance unusual but said there had been no signs of foul play.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

  Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

  Body of missing CDC worker found

    Body of missing CDC worker found

    Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.

    Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.

  Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

    Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

    Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.
    Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.
