Body of missing CDC worker found

(RNN) - A body discovered in the Chattahoochee River has been identified as the missing employee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, police said Thursday.

Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday. The 35-year old epidemiologist had been missing since Feb. 12.

The Associated Press reported he had been distraught after being passed over for a promotion. Police previously called his disappearance unusual but said there had been no signs of foul play.

UPDATE: The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body recovered in the Chattahoochee River in NW Atlanta late Tuesday to be missing CDC employee Timothy Cunningham. A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. ET at APD Headquarters on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/PlAGiqHO5P — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) April 5, 2018

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

