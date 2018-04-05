Body of missing CDC worker found; no signs of foul play

Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday. (Source: Atlanta Police Department/Twitter)

ATLANTA (RNN) - Preliminary findings show the CDC worker who went missing nearly two months ago may have drowned, the Fulton County medical examiner said Thursday.

Police said a body discovered Tuesday in the Chattahoochee River has been identified as Timothy Cunningham, the missing employee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Police said there did not appear to be foul play, but they are awaiting a toxicology screen and other testing results.

The 35-year old epidemiologist had been missing since Feb. 12. Cunningham lived near the river where his body was found and was an avid jogger, and he had been wearing a jogging outfit.

"We may never be able to tell you how he got into the river," said a police spokesman.

People fishing in the water saw the body and notified the authorities, police said.

The Associated Press reported he had been distraught after being passed over for a promotion. Police previously called his disappearance unusual but said there had been no indications of attack on Cunningham.

LIVE: APD, Fulton Co. Medical Examiner & AFRD providing info on body found in river, CDC employee Timothy Cunningha… https://t.co/LVkTMM1D9r — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) April 5, 2018

