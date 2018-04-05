Ohio authorities probe man's death after arrest

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in Cincinnati are trying to determine why a 36-year-old man died soon after his arrest.

Cincinnati police responding Wednesday evening to an altercation report took a man who police say was "exhibiting bizarre behaviors" into custody. Police say Charles Adams surrendered and there was no force of any kind in the arrest.

Police said Thursday officers had observed a small amount of blood from cuts on Adams' hands that were already there and called for medical aid.

Police say Adams appeared lethargic and was put in a seated position. He then appeared to lose consciousness.

Police say efforts by fire department personnel to revive him were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

The Hamilton County coroner's office is investigating as are police.

