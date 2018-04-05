Hazmat incident hospitalizes two workers at Middletown water treatment plant

A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plant landed two employees in the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The workers became overcome by a leaking substance at the Columbia Avenue facility around 1 p.m., according to Middletown spokesperson Shelby Quinlivan.

The men were conscious and breathing when medics transported the pair to Atrium Medical Center.

Hazmat crews remain on the scene.

