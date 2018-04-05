ODOT employee under investigation for pressuring co-workers to buy nutritional supplements

The Ohio Inspector General issued an investigation after receiving an anonymous complaint alleging an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) employee was pressuring co-workers into buying nutritional supplements.

According to the investigation, Brett Shearer was running a business selling the nutritional supplements during the work day. Shearer is employed at ODOT as a Transportation Technician 3.

After multiple employee interviews, the investigation found that Shearer was selling AdvoCare products during the work day. His state email account was also reviewed and over 100 emails were found related to his secondary employment.

Investigators subpoenaed records from a credit card processing company that further substantiated that supplement sales were being made by Shearer during hours that he was paid by ODOT.

"The Office of the Inspector General found reasonable cause to believe that a wrongful act occurred based on violations of ODOT policies requiring employees to report secondary employment and for engaging in activities for personal profit during paid work hours," the investigation reads.

The report has been sent to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney and the Columbus City Attorney for consideration.

