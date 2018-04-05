Teen enters insanity plea for gunning down classmate

The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate has entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

Zach Welsh is accused of luring Austin Hensley to a duplex on the 900 block of Hine Road with the intention of robbing him, Sheriff Richard Jones has said. Welsh and Hensley met to trade guns, but a fight erupted, according to the sheriff.

Welsh shot and killed Hensley, a criminal complaint states. Then, he washed and wiped down the gun before hiding it.

In March, it was announced that he would be tried as an adult.

"It's a horrific crime and a sad loss of life," Jones said.

A second suspect, Joshua Taylor, was charged with theft of a fire arm in the case. He stole a .38 caliber handgun, the sheriff said, refusing to confirm it was used to kill Hensley or to even explain the weapon's role in the case.

Welsh is due back in court on May 5.

