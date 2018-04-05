Massachusetts man indicted in slaying of 4 in home

GROTON, Mass. (AP) - A 23-year-old man accused of fatally beating his mother, grandparents and their caretaker with a baseball bat at a home in Massachusetts has been indicted by a grand jury on four counts of murder.
The Middlesex District Attorney's office says Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, will be arraigned in Superior Court on Wednesday. A judge had previously found him competent to stand trial for the killings in Groton last September.
Krause was a recent graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio. He pleaded not guilty at his earlier arraignment in district court.
According to police reports, he was naked and covered in mud and cuts when police officers found him at a neighbor's house.
Authorities said Krause told officers he "freed them."
