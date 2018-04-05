Ohio State investigating sex allegations against ex-trainer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State says an investigation is underway into sexual misconduct allegations against a former wrestling team trainer during the mid-1970s and into the late 1990s.
The university said Thursday the allegations came forward recently against Dr. Richard Strauss who died in 2005.
Ohio State says the allegations include incidents of sexual misconduct with student-athletes and other acts of sexual misconduct.
The Associated Press could not find any relatives of Strauss who could be asked to comment on the allegations.
The university says the state attorney general has appointed an independent investigator. The school also has notified law enforcement.
Ohio State says the time of the allegations range from the mid-1970s through the late 1990s, but it doesn't know yet the exact years Strauss worked as an athletic trainer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Winter Storm Watch will begin Friday night and end Saturday at noon for areas south and southeast of Cincinnati Metro.Full Story >
A Winter Storm Watch will begin Friday night and end Saturday at noon for areas south and southeast of Cincinnati Metro.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
One day after Travis Steele was officially introduced as Xavier’s new head coach, he landed 6’10” graduate transfer Zach Hankins out of Ferris State.Full Story >
One day after Travis Steele was officially introduced as Xavier’s new head coach, he landed 6’10” graduate transfer Zach Hankins out of Ferris State.?Full Story >
The Walnut Hills High School Marching Blue & Gold Band is asking for the community's help in replacing their 13-year-old uniforms with brand new ones.Full Story >
The Walnut Hills High School Marching Blue & Gold Band is asking for the community's help in replacing their 13-year-old uniforms with brand new ones.Full Story >