After 13 years, Walnut Hills needs new band uniforms

The Walnut Hills High School Marching Blue & Gold Band is asking for the community's help in replacing their 13-year-old uniforms with brand new ones.

The average life span of a band uniform is 8 to 10 years.

"While our uniforms may look fine from a distance, many are beyond repair because of worn fabric, torn and broken zippers and snaps and years of mending and cleaning," their GoFundMe campaign reads.

The campaign says each new uniform costs $300 which includes jacket, gauntlets and hat wrap. It will cost approximately $40,000 to purchase new uniforms.

The award winning band, where in 2010 marched in the London New Year’s Day parade and then in 2016, marched down the Champs Elysees in the Paris New Year’s parade, also posted a song on YouTube called 'This We Need.'

"These things are older than my car. I know they've taken us so far. We agreed, we will plead. Marching band uniforms - this we need."

If you'd like to donate you can on their GoFundMe campaign, or make a contribution to the Walnut Hills High School Band Uniform Replacement Fund.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.