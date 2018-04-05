Xavier lands 6'10" grad-transfer Zach Hankins

One day after Travis Steele was officially introduced as Xavier’s new head coach, he landed 6’10” graduate transfer Zach Hankins out of Ferris State.

Hankins was named the Division II national player of the year this past season and led Ferris State to a national championship.

“Made me his No. 1 priority for recruiting as soon as he got the job,” Hankins told FS1 college basketball insider Evan Daniels.

Hankins averaged a double-double at Ferris State with 15 points and 10 rebounds a game this past season. He also tallied 3.3 blocks a game.

Hankins helps fill a presence in the post for Xavier with the loss of Kerem Kanter (11 ppg) and Sean O’Mara (7 ppg) to graduation.

