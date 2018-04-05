VIDEO: Bobcat vs. rattlesnake

(RNN) – It’s a classic battle, just like the mongoose and the cobra.

Except this isn’t India, this fight takes place in Arizona.

Laura Lucky in Scottsdale caught the desert standoff between a rattlesnake and a bobcat looking for a snack.

“Never seen anything quite like this in Mother Nature,” Lucky said on her Facebook page.

The pair traded a few shots before the bobcat gains the upper paw and trots off with its prize.

