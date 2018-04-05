Allegiant Air launches nonstop service to Charleston, Sarasota

Allegiant Airlines has launched two new direct flights from the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport to Sarasota, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.

“We’re thrilled to expand our service in Cincinnati with new nonstop flights to Charleston and Sarasota,” Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial said in a news release. “Cincinnati-area travelers love our convenient, affordable service, and we’re excited to offer them two more great destinations to enjoy a getaway.”

The new seasonal route from CVG:

Charleston, South Carolina – beginning April 5, 2018 with fares as low as $73.

The new year-round route from CVG:

Sarasota / Bradenton, Florida – beginning April 13, 2018 with fares as low as $83.

This brings the total number of Allegiant destinations from CVG to 21.

