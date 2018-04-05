Trump denies knowing about payment to Stormy Daniels - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump denies knowing about payment to Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels said she was paid $130,000 to stay quiet about an affair she had with Donald Trump in 2006. (Source: AP) Stormy Daniels said she was paid $130,000 to stay quiet about an affair she had with Donald Trump in 2006. (Source: AP)

(RNN) – President Donald Trump broke his silence on Stormy Daniels, saying that he was not aware his personal lawyer paid the porn start $130,000. This is the first time the president has commented publicly on the issue.

Trump walked back to the press galley on Air Force One as he returned from West Virginia on Thursday and answered a few questions from reporters.

Attorney Michael Cohen reportedly paid Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, weeks from the election to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump back in 2006. Daniels also signed a non-disclosure agreement.

A reporter asked Trump regarding the payment: “Then why did Michael Cohen make it, if there was no truth to her allegations?”

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael's my attorney and you'll have to ask Michael," Trump responded.

The president said he wasn't sure where Cohen got the money either, and ignored the question asking if the lawyer had an account to cover expenses. 

During a 60 Minutes interview a few weeks ago, Daniels said she felt coerced to sign the non-disclosure agreement about the sexual encounter. Daniels also claimed she received threats, warning her not to speak about the affair.

Daniels filed a lawsuit to get out of the non-disclosure agreement. She claims it's void because Trump did not sign it. 

Daniels' attorney tweeted a response, saying he and his client look forward "to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump's lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One."

    Scott Pruitt has come under intense scrutiny for his use of a Capitol Hill condominium owned by the wife of prominent Washington lobbyist Steven Hart, whose firm represents fossil fuel companies.

    Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is illustrating an age-old truism: It pays to cooperate with the government.

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

