2 more tornadoes confirmed in Kentucky during storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The National Weather Service says survey crews have confirmed two more tornadoes in Kentucky, bringing the total to five that occurred during widespread storms.

The weather service said an EF-2, or significant, tornado hit around Burna in Livingston County in western Kentucky at 6:54 p.m. CDT Tuesday, damaging one home, snapping or uprooting dozens of trees and killing a horse when a tree fell on it. Four vehicles and a few outbuildings were destroyed.

About 1 ½ hours later, an EF-1, or moderate, tornado touched down west-southwest of Danville. The weather service said the twister damaged a couple of houses, damaged or destroyed barns and fencing and snapped trees.

Earlier, crews determined that three other EF-1 tornadoes had touched down in Kentucky on Tuesday, two near Clinton in western Kentucky and another near Hanging Rock in Grayson County.

