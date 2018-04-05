Police blame rusty water heater in death of Iowa family at Mexican condo

Mexican police say the Sharp family was asphyxiated by propane gas from a rusted water heater at their beach condo. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – A rusty water heater is to blame for the deaths of four members of an Iowa family last month during their spring break vacation in Mexico.

Police told the Des Moines Register that Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp were asphyxiated by propane gas leaking from the faulty water heater that had rusted in the humid Caribbean climate.

“There was a leak, and it was coming right from the laundry room,” said Christopher Martínez with the prosecutor’s office in Tulum. “The laundry room had no ventilation whatsoever.”

Earlier, authorities had discounted "any violent act or suicide” in their deaths.

The Sharp family was staying in a rented condo on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The family was reported missing by relatives in their hometown of Creston about a week after the family left for vacation, the AP reported. Local police contacted the U.S. State Department, and the bodies were found during a welfare check at the condo.

The Creston News Advertiser newspaper in Iowa reported that the family flew to Cancun on March 14. According to her sister, Amy Sharp texted their mother the next day to say they had reached Tulum, but relatives didn't hear any more from the family.

