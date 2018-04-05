'Black Panther' premiere will mark first movie in Saudi Arabia i - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Black Panther' premiere will mark first movie in Saudi Arabia in 35 years

"Black Panther" has grossed almost $1.3 billion worldwide. (Source: Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP) "Black Panther" has grossed almost $1.3 billion worldwide. (Source: Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

(RNN) – “Black Panther” has become a worldwide phenomenon, and that will soon extend to a pocket of the world which hasn't had movies for more than three decades.

The highest-grossing superhero film of all time has found fans in seemingly all corners of the globe. That has not, however, included Saudi Arabia, which until December had banned public film screenings since the 1980s.

Later this month, “Black Panther” will become the first film shown at a cinema in the Kingdom in 35 years.

With the longstanding ban being lifted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the AMC Cinema in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District will host the April 18 premiere. Italia Film, a distribution company which handles Disney’s releases in the Middle East, announced the news.

Saudi Twitter users offered some excited endorsements for the release.

“Saudis will not forget ‘Black Panther’ ever,” wrote Mohammed Alarfaj, who has nearly 50,000 followers.

The AMC Cinema in the Saudi capital hosting the premiere is a lush, converted symphony hall, with 600 leather seats and marble bathrooms.

"I can tell you, this will be the prettiest movie theater in the world," Adam Aron, the AMC CEO, said earlier this week.

The company hopes to eventually have 100 theaters open in Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

