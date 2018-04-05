Local elementary school pilots new crosswalk program amid safety concerns

Wilson Elementary School is piloting a new safety crosswalk program this week after crossing locations raised concerns.

The school on Little Dry Run Road has two crosswalks with bright yellow signs before them that read “School Crosswalk.” Anderson Township Assistant Administrator Steve Sievers says despite the signs, the crosswalks can be dangerous.

This is why the township and Wilson Elementary have implemented a new program. At each crosswalk, there will be a bucket filled with neon orange flags that students will carry over their heads while walking from one side of the street to other.

FOX19 NOW’s Maytal Levi asked Sievers if anyone was ever hurt at the crossings.

"Yes," he said. "Unfortunately, it happened on a Sunday evening and that person was a child with their father. Everyone was OK. They were transported, but a pretty harrowing experience. Especially to see your child be hit by a vehicle.”

One Wilson Elementary fifth-grader told FOX19 NOW they've almost gotten hit because they thought the cars were stopping, but they didn't.

Hills in the area can create crosswalk blind spots for drivers. There are also speed limit signs of 30 mph, 20 mph, and 40 mph within less than a quarter mile of each other near the school zone.

“One of the problems that we have is folks looking at their phones, looking at their screens and not seeing someone crossing the street," said Sievers.

Wilson Elementary Assistant Principal Brian Lyons hopes the new program will keep students safe.

“It’s really just a way to highlight to motorists that we have kids crossing and to please slow down," he said.

Sievers says this is one option the township is testing out and if it doesn’t work they will brainstorm other ideas.

