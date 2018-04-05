Could a medical marijuana dispensary be the Lebanon DQ's new neighbor?

Location can play a huge factor in whether a business is successful, but one open business location in Lebanon and spurring some controversy.

"I think having it in such a highly-populated area, especially with children right next to the ice cream shop, I think that should just kind of be red flags for the people of Lebanon," said resident Brittany Jones.

She's referring to a potential medical marijuana dispensary. Of the five applications to open a location in Lebanon, three of the proprietors have listed a building next to a DQ.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell seems frosty about the location choice:

Fornshell went on to question Lebanon City Council on the matter. Vice Mayor Mark Messer said he appreciates the prosecutor joining the conversation and respects his opinion.

"I share his concerns about the safety of our children and the image of our town. But I do not follow suit in believing that giving physicians the option to treat their chronically ill patients with THC products will alter our small town feel," Messer said.

Resident Sam Adams said he doesn't really anticipate a medical marijuana dispensary impacting families that go to DQ.

"You know, I guess I could understand their concerns -- but I don't really see a problem with it," said resident Sam Adams.

The other two locations associated with dispensary applications are in shopping plazas and away from ice cream parlors and residential neighborhoods.

Lebanon's mayor is out of town and the city manager referred FOX19 NOW to the city council for any comment on zoning or policy matters.

