What is the migrant 'caravan' Trump has said so much about?

The Zelaya siblings, from El Salvador, Nayeli, right, Anderson, center, and Daniela, huddle together on a soccer field where the caravan stopped this week. (Source: AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

(RNN) – A migrant “caravan” traveling from southern Mexico to the U.S border has recently drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, inspiring warnings in tweets and public comments.

The president said on Thursday, “Yesterday it came out where, this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before.”

He appeared to conflate the general dangers migrant women face along trafficking paths between Central America and the U.S. with the current caravan.

The "Stations of the Cross" caravan, which was said to number about 1,000 people mostly from Honduras, El Salvador and neighboring Central American countries, is not exactly an exceptional event, and not remotely the perilous journey a typical migrant might make to reach the U.S.

It’s an annual event, and it’s largely symbolic.

The caravans go back some number of years, as far back as 2010. And their primary function is to draw attention to the kind of dangers migrants face that Trump referenced.

WE WILL PROTECT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER! pic.twitter.com/Z7fqQKcnez — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

While traveling in such large numbers is an effective deterrent against theft and violence, which migrants traveling individually or in smaller groups might be subjected to, most people in one of these kinds of caravans do not intend to get all the way to the U.S. border.

“We don’t promote going to the United States. It’s a challenging place to seek asylum,” Alex Mensing, with an organizing group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras, told The New York Times earlier this week.

A small amount do intend to reach America, of course. But the large majority of those on the caravan try to stay in Mexico, either through asylum or other paths to legal residence.

“We are not dangerous, not thieves, we don’t kill people, we’re not gang members, these are families and workers,” one migrant told CNN’s Leyla Santiago in Puebla, a city about two and a half hours south of Mexico City where the caravan had stopped by Thursday.

Santiago reported on the organization of the caravan, noting their coordination with Mexican health agencies, immigration officials and community roles like cooking and cleaning, likening it all to a “community on wheels.”

That is a stark departure from the reality of most illicit immigration attempts across the U.S. border. Often, migrants must make their own arduous, expensive way toward the border. There they pay “coyotes,” the human traffickers, to bring them across.

In this leg of the journey they must deal with exploitation or violence from drug cartels, and, if they do make it across, face risks ranging from weather exposure to animals. That’s if they don’t get caught by U.S. border agents.

From 2000 to 2014, at least 300 people a year died attempting to cross into the U.S. Those numbers have dropped some in recent years, with Trump policies and rhetoric, so far, deterring as large a flow of migrants.

Trump declared the current caravan “largely broken up” on Thursday, after he had pressured the Mexican government over the past few days to dissuade its progress. Organizers, though, have given mixed signals about ongoing plans.

“We’re going to regroup in Puebla and send a message to Trump. Nobody is going to stop us,” a Pueblo Sin Fronteras organizer, Irineo Mujica, told The Times on Thursday.

