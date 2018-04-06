Russia probe: Lewandowski refused questions, cursed at House Democrats

Sources said Corey Lewandowski, President Trump’s former campaign manager, gave profanity-laced testimony during a tense hearing in the House Russia probe last month. (Source: WJLA/CNN/Pool)

(WJLA/CNN) – The year-long House investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election closed with two separate partisan reports on the way.

Neither is expected to shed light on what meddling took place, and the final witness’s comments are indicative of the vitriol that emerged during the investigation.

Last month, Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, refused to answer a range of questions from Democrats, which covered topics including communications with Trump and what Lewandowski knew about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Sources said Lewandowski cursed multiple times at Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Jackie Speier of California.

At one point, Lewandowski said he wasn’t going to answer their "f---ing questions.”

While Democrats objected, Republicans defended Lewandowski, saying he had answered all questions “relevant” to the committee’s investigation.

Lewandowski told CNN: “I had to repeat on multiple occasions that there was no collusion, cooperation or coordination because the Democrats couldn’t understand my plain English way of speaking.”

Lewandowski was the final witness in an investigation that ended amid deep mistrust between both parties.

Republicans concluded there was no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia. Democrats charged that the GOP stifled the inquiry.

Though the House probe faltered, special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is aggressively moving forward.

Sourced told CNN that at least three Russian oligarchs have been targeted for questioning by Mueller’s team. One oligarch was stopped in the New York area and had his electronics searched when his private jet landed.

The investigators want to know whether wealthy Russians illegally funneled cash donations directly or indirectly to Trump’s campaign and inauguration.

"Well, I think it shows that Mueller is in the old Watergate sense, following the money," Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said.

