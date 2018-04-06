Russia probe: Lewandowski refused questions, cursed at House Democrats

National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...Full Story >
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
Sources said Corey Lewandowski, President Trump's former campaign manager, gave profanity-laced testimony during a tense hearing in the House Russia probe last month.
