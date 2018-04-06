Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

The president said he wasn't aware his lawyer paid the porn star $130,000 just before the election.Full Story >
An attorney for an adult-film actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is asking the Treasury Department to release information it may have about a payment she received from the president's personal lawyer.Full Story >
White House chief of staff John Kelly was once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing, but now it seems he's receding from view and his clout has been diminished.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.Full Story >
In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.Full Story >
White House chief of staff John Kelly was once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing, but now it seems he's receding from view and his clout has been diminished.Full Story >
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
