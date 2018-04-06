Korean war veteran's remains return home to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Sixty-seven years after U.S. Army Cpl. Roy John Hopper was killed in combat in Korea, his remains will be buried near his brother in Dayton.
The Army was able to determine Hopper's identity through DNA testing last June. The Dayton Daily News reports he had previously been buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in 1955 as an unknown soldier.
His remains were disinterred in 2017, and testing proved his identity.
His sister, Annelle Bowman, says the return of her brother's remains is "a wonderful surprise."
Roy Hopper's brother Richard sought answers about his brother's death for years before his death in 1991. He was buried in Dayton National Cemetery, where Roy will also be buried Friday.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It has been six weeks since an electrical fire forced 165 senior citizens out of a Covington apartment building, and more delays could mean those residents may not get to return home for another month or more.Full Story >
It has been six weeks since an electrical fire forced 165 senior citizens out of a Covington apartment building, and more delays could mean those residents may not get to return home for another month or more.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A Cleves mother of four fighting breast cancer is now homeless after a tree fell on her trailer during a round of storms that passed through Tuesday.Full Story >
A Cleves mother of four fighting breast cancer is now homeless after a tree fell on her trailer during a round of storms that passed through Tuesday.Full Story >
Location can play a huge factor in whether a business is successful, but one open business location in Lebanon and spurring some controversy.Full Story >
Location can play a huge factor in whether a business is successful, but one open business location in Lebanon and spurring some controversy.Full Story >
Wilson Elementary School is piloting a new safety crosswalk program this week after crossing locations raised concerns.Full Story >
Wilson Elementary School is piloting a new safety crosswalk program this week after crossing locations raised concerns.Full Story >