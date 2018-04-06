Teen charged with killing 18-year-old enters insanity plea

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teen facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a fellow high school student has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The defense attorney for 17-year-old Zachary Welsh entered the plea Monday, saying his client has a form of autism.

Welsh is being tried as an adult in connection with the February shooting of 18-year-old Ross High School senior Austin Hensley. Police say Hensley was shot once in the head at a Ross Township home during a robbery attempt.

Welsh has been indicted for murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He will return to court May 7 for a competency evaluation hearing.

Another 17-year-old was sentenced to a rehabilitation center after pleading guilty to firearm theft in connection with the shooting.

