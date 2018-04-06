Teen charged with killing 18-year-old enters insanity plea

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teen facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a fellow high school student has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
The defense attorney for 17-year-old Zachary Welsh entered the plea Monday, saying his client has a form of autism.
Welsh is being tried as an adult in connection with the February shooting of 18-year-old Ross High School senior Austin Hensley. Police say Hensley was shot once in the head at a Ross Township home during a robbery attempt.
Welsh has been indicted for murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He will return to court May 7 for a competency evaluation hearing.
Another 17-year-old was sentenced to a rehabilitation center after pleading guilty to firearm theft in connection with the shooting.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
