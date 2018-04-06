Oklahoma teacher walkout stretches into 5th day

By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A teachers strike in Oklahoma is stretching into a fifth day, and a state union leader says he doesn't think pending revenue bills are enough to stop the walkout from extending into next week.
The Senate is expected to consider separate proposals Friday to expand tribal gambling and tax certain internet sales that are expected to generate roughly $40 million annually.
The Oklahoma Education Association's executive director, David Duvall, says he doesn't think those are enough to keep teachers from walking out again next week.
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of about $6,100 as well as tens of millions of new dollars for public schools. But many educators said classrooms need more money and walked out of school to protest at the Capitol.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It has been six weeks since an electrical fire forced 165 senior citizens out of a Covington apartment building, and more delays could mean those residents may not get to return home for another month or more.Full Story >
It has been six weeks since an electrical fire forced 165 senior citizens out of a Covington apartment building, and more delays could mean those residents may not get to return home for another month or more.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A Cleves mother of four fighting breast cancer is now homeless after a tree fell on her trailer during a round of storms that passed through Tuesday.Full Story >
A Cleves mother of four fighting breast cancer is now homeless after a tree fell on her trailer during a round of storms that passed through Tuesday.Full Story >
Location can play a huge factor in whether a business is successful, but one open business location in Lebanon and spurring some controversy.Full Story >
Location can play a huge factor in whether a business is successful, but one open business location in Lebanon and spurring some controversy.Full Story >
Wilson Elementary School is piloting a new safety crosswalk program this week after crossing locations raised concerns.Full Story >
Wilson Elementary School is piloting a new safety crosswalk program this week after crossing locations raised concerns.Full Story >