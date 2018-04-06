Medics get bulletproof vests for active shooter scenes

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio fire department has given its medics bulletproof vests and helmets to protect them at active shooting scenes and in other dangerous situations.
The Akron Fire Department announced Thursday that its medics will start wearing ballistic protection to emergency scenes that are volatile or violent.
Mayor Dan Horrigan called it "the unfortunate but necessary result of changes in our landscape."
The equipment was partially funded through a tax approved last year by voters. The Northern Ohio Golf Charities also gave the department $29,000 to help buy the gear.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It has been six weeks since an electrical fire forced 165 senior citizens out of a Covington apartment building, and more delays could mean those residents may not get to return home for another month or more.Full Story >
It has been six weeks since an electrical fire forced 165 senior citizens out of a Covington apartment building, and more delays could mean those residents may not get to return home for another month or more.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A Cleves mother of four fighting breast cancer is now homeless after a tree fell on her trailer during a round of storms that passed through Tuesday.Full Story >
A Cleves mother of four fighting breast cancer is now homeless after a tree fell on her trailer during a round of storms that passed through Tuesday.Full Story >
Location can play a huge factor in whether a business is successful, but one open business location in Lebanon and spurring some controversy.Full Story >
Location can play a huge factor in whether a business is successful, but one open business location in Lebanon and spurring some controversy.Full Story >
Wilson Elementary School is piloting a new safety crosswalk program this week after crossing locations raised concerns.Full Story >
Wilson Elementary School is piloting a new safety crosswalk program this week after crossing locations raised concerns.Full Story >