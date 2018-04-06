Medics get bulletproof vests for active shooter scenes

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio fire department has given its medics bulletproof vests and helmets to protect them at active shooting scenes and in other dangerous situations.

The Akron Fire Department announced Thursday that its medics will start wearing ballistic protection to emergency scenes that are volatile or violent.

Mayor Dan Horrigan called it "the unfortunate but necessary result of changes in our landscape."

The equipment was partially funded through a tax approved last year by voters. The Northern Ohio Golf Charities also gave the department $29,000 to help buy the gear.

