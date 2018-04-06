Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

(CNN/RNN) – Singer Kenny Rogers is calling it quits, saying farewell to his farewell tour.

The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

According to several music venues, the country music legend has canceled the rest of his 2018 performances, taking the advice of his doctors.

A statement on the cancellations, which venues including New York City’s Beacon Theatre and Harrah’s Cherokee Casino resort shared, included a message from Rogers to fans.

“I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” Rogers said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”

The statement said the 79-year-old has been dealing with a number of health issues throughout the tour.

“His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation,” the statement said.

Rogers’ career has spanned over 50 years, distinguished by the hits “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream” and “The Gambler,” and by such honors as his 2013 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Refunds for the missed dates of Rogers’ final tour will be available at the point of purchase, according to the released statement.

