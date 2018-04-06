Railway company sues workers over train crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A railway company is suing two men it says failed to prevent a train crash and derailment.
The Norfolk Southern Railway Co. lawsuit says locomotive engineer Kevin Tobergte and conductor Andrew Hall failed to reduce a train's speed and prevent its collision with another train.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the March 18 crash in Georgetown destroyed two Norfolk Southern locomotives, derailed 13 cars and caused a fire and temporary evacuation. The lawsuit says the men are liable for damages to railway property and costs related to removing spilled fuel.
The Herald-Leader says lawyer Robert Cetrulo filed the suit Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky, and declined to comment. It also says Tobergte and Hall could not be reached.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
