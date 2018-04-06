High water shuts down Kellogg Avenue as Ohio River nears flood stage

Kellogg Avenue is shut down in both directions near Sutton Road due to high water from the Ohio River Friday morning.

Authorities blocked off the roadway shortly before 7 a.m. It's not clear when Kellogg will reopen.

As of 1 a.m. Friday, the Ohio River sits at 50.8 feet. Flood stage is 52 feet.

A Flood Advisory has been extended for The Ohio River at Cincinnati until late Monday night.

At stages near 50 feet, water begins to cover low areas of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island and River Downs.

More snow and rain is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

