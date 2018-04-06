Bald eagle lands on baseball player; he stays cool

Thursday, April 5 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-04-05 21:50:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Jim Mone). A flyover of four Air Force jets comes over Target Field after the national anthem as the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins line up prior to the Twins home-opener baseball game Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Minneapolis.
The eagle has landed, on James Paxton's shoulder, in confused pregame routine at Twins home opener.
MINNEAPOLIS (RNN) - A patriotic moment before a MLB game took a turn for the weird when a bald eagle decided to land on a baseball player.
The eagle was brought to the game to perform a flyover for the Minnesota Twins home opener on Thursday, but instead of returning to its handler, it decided to land on the visiting pitcher, James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners, while he was standing at attention for the national anthem.
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
Instead of panicking, he took it in stride.
"It was not the first time I’ve seen a bald eagle," Paxton told the Times. "But it’s the first time I had one try to land on me. That was interesting. It was coming right for me. I’m like, 'the guy is over there and I’m not eagle guy.' But I guess this eagle just got confused."
(Beckie Garbett via AP). In this photo taken on Feb, 3, 2016, and supplied by researcher Beckie Garbett on Wednesday April 4, 2018, white-backed and hooded vultures feed on a dead elephant carcass in Chobe National Park, Botswana. Poachers, poisoning a...
A new concern for endangered African vultures: toxic bullet lead in carrion.
(AP Photo/Matt Smith). New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow steps into the dugout before his debut with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies minor league baseball team as they host the Portland Sea Dogs, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton, N...
Tim Tebow made his Double-A debut with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Eastern League as snowflakes wafted through the evening air and temperatures hovered in the 30s.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
Shohei Ohtani hit his second homer in two games at Angel Stadium in the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, high-fives Hanley Ramirez after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Miami. The Red Sox defeated the Marlins 4-2 in thirteen innings.
LEADING OFF: Opening day at Fenway Park; Strasburg vs deGrom; Dozier swinging hot bat in cold weather; Wainwright off DL to deal for Cards in home opener.
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon hits a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Monday, April 2, 2018.
NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon made a long-term commitment to the Colorado Rockies rather than test next season's free-agent market, agreeing to a contract that guarantees him $108 million over six seasons.
(AP Photo/Tom Lynn). Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun reacts to his walk off home run off of St. Louis Cardinals' Dominic Leon during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun homer in 9th as Brewers rally for 5-4 win over Cardinals.
(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, reacts alongside Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) after striking out against relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Cin...
LEADING OFF: Cubs not hitting, snowed-out Yankees try to open at home, Verlander back on Houston hill.
(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter). Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) follows through on a single as Texas Rangers catcher Juan Centeno and home plate umpire Ed Hickox look on in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Arlington, Tex...
LEADING OFF: Astros raise World Series banner at home opener, snow forecast at Yankee Stadium, 44-year-old Bartolo Colon starts for Texas.
