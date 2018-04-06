Bald eagle lands on baseball player; he stays cool - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bald eagle lands on baseball player; he stays cool

MINNEAPOLIS (RNN) - A patriotic moment before a MLB game took a turn for the weird when a bald eagle decided to land on a baseball player.

The eagle was brought to the game to perform a flyover for the Minnesota Twins home opener on Thursday, but instead of returning to its handler, it decided to land on the visiting pitcher, James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners, while he was standing at attention for the national anthem.

The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

Instead of panicking, he took it in stride.  

"It was not the first time I’ve seen a bald eagle," Paxton told the Times. "But it’s the first time I had one try to land on me. That was interesting. It was coming right for me. I’m like, 'the guy is over there and I’m not eagle guy.' But I guess this eagle just got confused."

The Mariners had some fun with the eagle's confusion.

People on social media were impressed with Paxton's poise, with someone even saying he should automatically become president. 

