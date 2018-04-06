Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

The eagle has landed, on James Paxton's shoulder, in confused pregame routine at Twins home opener.

The eagle has landed, on James Paxton's shoulder, in confused pregame routine at Twins home opener.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). A flyover of four Air Force jets comes over Target Field after the national anthem as the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins line up prior to the Twins home-opener baseball game Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). A flyover of four Air Force jets comes over Target Field after the national anthem as the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins line up prior to the Twins home-opener baseball game Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (RNN) - A patriotic moment before a MLB game took a turn for the weird when a bald eagle decided to land on a baseball player.

The eagle was brought to the game to perform a flyover for the Minnesota Twins home opener on Thursday, but instead of returning to its handler, it decided to land on the visiting pitcher, James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners, while he was standing at attention for the national anthem.

The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

Instead of panicking, he took it in stride.

"It was not the first time I’ve seen a bald eagle," Paxton told the Times. "But it’s the first time I had one try to land on me. That was interesting. It was coming right for me. I’m like, 'the guy is over there and I’m not eagle guy.' But I guess this eagle just got confused."

Oh, just an ?? landing in a Big ??.@James_Paxton, totally fearless. pic.twitter.com/8xHYBTwNhC — Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2018

The Mariners had some fun with the eagle's confusion.

People on social media were impressed with Paxton's poise, with someone even saying he should automatically become president.

When this happens u should automaticaly become Presdent pic.twitter.com/SI0uNuCoiY — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 5, 2018

James Paxton is American now. Sorry, Canada, that's the rules. You can have him back if a moose sits on him. https://t.co/O74kicVkhp — (16) Jesse Specolorado (@jessespector) April 5, 2018

"The Mariners regret to inform our fans that James Paxton no longer has any shoulder ligaments after an eagle tried to fly away with him" https://t.co/avvT3BPuQ3 — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) April 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.