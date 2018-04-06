Man trying to rescue his dog drowns in river; pet survives

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) - A 67-year-old man has drowned in a central Ohio river while trying to rescue his dog, which was able to get out of the water on its own.
Police say Joseph Crites was walking his dog in the Columbus suburb of Worthington late Thursday morning when the dog jumped into the Olentangy River. Crites followed the dog into the water and was pulled under by currents near a low head dam.
Rescuers eventually pulled him out, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities say the dog, a chocolate Labrador retriever, managed to get out of the water without help.
The dog has been returned to Crites' family.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The good news is that snow chances for Saturday morning continue to track farther south and east.Full Story >
The good news is that snow chances for Saturday morning continue to track farther south and east.Full Story >
Kellogg Avenue is shut down in both directions near Sutton Road due to high water from the Ohio River.Full Story >
Kellogg Avenue is shut down in both directions near Sutton Road due to high water from the Ohio River.Full Story >
Most of us see less than 1 inch, however, a few spots could see 1 to 2 inches south and east of the Interstate 71/75 split in NKY. Most snow will melt on impact.Full Story >
Most of us see less than 1 inch, however, a few spots could see 1 to 2 inches south and east of the Interstate 71/75 split in NKY. Most snow will melt on impact.Full Story >
It has been six weeks since an electrical fire forced 165 senior citizens out of a Covington apartment building, and more delays could mean those residents may not get to return home for another month or more.Full Story >
It has been six weeks since an electrical fire forced 165 senior citizens out of a Covington apartment building, and more delays could mean those residents may not get to return home for another month or more.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >