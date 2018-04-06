Ex-Russian spy's pets found dead in home

(RNN) - The pets of a former Russian spy and his daughter who were hospitalized following a nerve agent attack, have died, according to United Kingdom authorities.

Sergei Skripal’s two guinea pigs were found dead inside his home a while after the March 4 attack. Another cat was euthanized after it appeared to be in a “distressed” state, according to CNN.

"When a vet was able to access the property, two guinea pigs had sadly died," the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement to the news agency. "A cat was also found in a distressed state and a decision was taken by a veterinary surgeon to euthanize the animal to alleviate its suffering."

Russia has denied involvement in the attack and on Thursday its embassy in London tweeted concerning the condition of Skripal's pets.

"It turns out Sergey Skripal has two cats and two guinea pigs," the embassy said in a tweet. "Were they also poisoned? Where are they and how are they treated? Important questions for the investigation."

UK police sealed the house off after Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbry following the chemical attack in March.

Both Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal are no longer in critical condition, according to the AP News.

