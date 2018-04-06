WATCH LIVE: Councilman makes FCC stadium announcement

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will make an announcement about an FC Cincinnati stadium on Friday morning.

The 10:30 a.m. announcement will be made at the Lighthouse Worship Center.

The press conference comes after Jeff Berding, FCC general manager, announced the club has not given up hope for a Major League Soccer stadium in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood - despite pushback from Cincinnati Public Schools, some city leaders and West End residents.

Sittenfeld's support of the West End plan could green light the site through City Council.

The club has been planning a soccer-specific stadium as part of its bid for a Major League Soccer expansion team. FCC has explored sites in Oakley and Newport, but the West End appears to be the front-runner for Berding.

Last November, Sittenfeld publicly opposed the Oakley site, and mentioned potential support for a West End stadium.

"If taxpayers were to support a stadium, I would be partial to providing investment in a neighborhood which has been more underserved, such as the West End," Sittenfeld said in a statement last November.

