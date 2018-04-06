Kentucky teachers vow to flex their political muscle

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Bruised by their fight over pensions, Kentucky teachers are putting politicians to the test. They're mobilizing like never before to support candidates they see as supporting education.

As the legislative session was winding down, the influential Kentucky Education Association signaled it will turn its attention to the November elections. That's when all 100 state House seats and half the state Senate seats will be on the ballot.

KEA President Stephanie Winkler is promising an unprecedented grassroots campaign by the group to promote education and its preferred candidates.

Teachers and their supporters flocked by the thousands to Kentucky's Capitol on Monday. They demanded generous state funding for schools and decried pension changes. Angela Coleman, an eighth grade teacher, says teachers are realizing their political power.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.