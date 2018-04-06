Kentucky teachers vow to flex their political muscle

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Bruised by their fight over pensions, Kentucky teachers are putting politicians to the test. They're mobilizing like never before to support candidates they see as supporting education.
As the legislative session was winding down, the influential Kentucky Education Association signaled it will turn its attention to the November elections. That's when all 100 state House seats and half the state Senate seats will be on the ballot.
KEA President Stephanie Winkler is promising an unprecedented grassroots campaign by the group to promote education and its preferred candidates.
Teachers and their supporters flocked by the thousands to Kentucky's Capitol on Monday. They demanded generous state funding for schools and decried pension changes. Angela Coleman, an eighth grade teacher, says teachers are realizing their political power.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a woman woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a knife Friday morning in Symmes Township.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a woman woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a knife Friday morning in Symmes Township.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will make an announcement about an FC Cincinnati stadium on Friday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will make an announcement about an FC Cincinnati stadium on Friday morning.Full Story >
Military officials have identified the Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the California desert.Full Story >
Military officials have identified the Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the California desert.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is staying tight-lipped about a deal to build a soccer-specific stadium in the Tri-State.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is staying tight-lipped about a deal to build a soccer-specific stadium in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Cincinnati has been vying for a Major League Soccer expansion bid against Detroit and Sacramento for several months.Full Story >
Cincinnati has been vying for a Major League Soccer expansion bid against Detroit and Sacramento for several months.Full Story >