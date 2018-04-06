Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.Full Story >
Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.Full Story >
This morning is off to a messy start as a burst of wet snow pushes east, leaving a surface dusting.Full Story >
A playground to memorialize a 6-year-old boy whose brave cancer battle inspired the Tri-State will be dedicated this weekend.Full Story >
Two airlines at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are adding new destinations, providing a warm escape from our springtime snow and catapulting CVG to the fastest-growing one in the nation.Full Story >
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
