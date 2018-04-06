Police: Man plunged butcher knife into ex-girlfriend's back

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a woman woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a knife Friday morning in Symmes Township.

Police said just before 5 a.m. in the 11000 block of Vauk Valley Lane, Jamie Gibson woke up to 45-year-old David Mueller standing at her bedside holding a knife. He made a statement to her before plunging a "large butcher knife into her back."

As Gibson tried to get away, Mueller stabbed her several more times in the torso and lower extremities. Gibson and Mueller struggled for the knife and she was able to get free to call 911, according to police.

The victim was found outside the residence bleeding heavily.

Police said Mueller was in a vehicle attempting to leave the scene, but deputies were able to stop the car and took him into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office said Mueller lived with Gibson for the last two years, but she had recently ended her relationship with him.

Children were present in the home at the time of the incident. None were injured and are now safe with family members.

Gibson was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. She is currently in stable condition.

Mueller is charged with one count of attempted murder.

He has prior criminal convictions in the state of Ohio for manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Mueller is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center to await arraignment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.