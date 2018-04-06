Police: Man plunged butcher knife into ex-girlfriend's back - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Man plunged butcher knife into ex-girlfriend's back

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Raycom Media/ file Raycom Media/ file
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a woman woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a knife Friday morning in Symmes Township.

Police said just before 5 a.m. in the 11000 block of Vauk Valley Lane, Jamie Gibson woke up to 45-year-old David Mueller standing at her bedside holding a knife. He made a statement to her before plunging a "large butcher knife into her back."

As Gibson tried to get away, Mueller stabbed her several more times in the torso and lower extremities. Gibson and Mueller struggled for the knife and she was able to get free to call 911, according to police.

The victim was found outside the residence bleeding heavily.

Police said Mueller was in a vehicle attempting to leave the scene, but deputies were able to stop the car and took him into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office said Mueller lived with Gibson for the last two years, but she had recently ended her relationship with him.

Children were present in the home at the time of the incident. None were injured and are now safe with family members.

Gibson was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. She is currently in stable condition.

Mueller is charged with one count of attempted murder. 

He has prior criminal convictions in the state of Ohio for manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Mueller is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center to await arraignment. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Full Story >

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Full Story >

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:08:32 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Full Story >

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Full Story >

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    Full Story >

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly