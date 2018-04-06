First Ladies' Library founder Mary Regula dies at 91

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A former congressman's wife who founded the National First Ladies' Library in Ohio has died. Mary Regula (REH'-gyoo-luh) was 91.
The Repository in Canton reports Regula died Thursday, eight months after her husband, former U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula, passed away in July at age 92.
Mary Regula was a former schoolteacher and avid campaigner for her husband, a Republican who was elected to 18 terms in the U.S. House.
One of her two sons, David Regula, says his mother was the driving force behind the First Ladies Library in Canton, fundraising and turning the idea into reality despite her husband's initial reluctance.
Regula is survived by her sons, a daughter and four grandchildren. The family plans private memorial services and possibly a future public event at the library.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will make an announcement about an FC Cincinnati stadium on Friday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will make an announcement about an FC Cincinnati stadium on Friday morning.Full Story >
A man appeared in court Friday for alleged road rage confrontation that ended in a shooting.Full Story >
A man appeared in court Friday for alleged road rage confrontation that ended in a shooting.Full Story >
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.Full Story >
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a woman woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a knife Friday morning in Symmes Township.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a woman woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a knife Friday morning in Symmes Township.Full Story >
Military officials have identified the Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the California desert.Full Story >
Military officials have identified the Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the California desert.Full Story >