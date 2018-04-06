Warrant: Suspect in officer's death escaped halfway house

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An arrest warrant says a man suspected of shooting a police officer in Kentucky last week had escaped from a halfway house nearly two months earlier.
The Kentucky New Era obtained an arrest warrant that says 35-year-old James K. Decoursey had left Louisville's Dismas Charities-St. Patrick's without consent in early February upon being informed he would be transferred back to prison.
Kentucky State Police said Decoursey fatally shot Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham on March 29. He was shot and killed in an encounter with law enforcement officials in Tennessee the next day.
According to the warrant, he was serving a 29-year sentence and due to be released in September 2039.
Christian County Sheriff Livy Leavell says his office was never notified of the outstanding warrant for Decoursey's arrest.
Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will make an announcement about an FC Cincinnati stadium on Friday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will make an announcement about an FC Cincinnati stadium on Friday morning.Full Story >
A man appeared in court Friday for alleged road rage confrontation that ended in a shooting.Full Story >
A man appeared in court Friday for alleged road rage confrontation that ended in a shooting.Full Story >
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.Full Story >
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a woman woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a knife Friday morning in Symmes Township.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a woman woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing over her with a knife Friday morning in Symmes Township.Full Story >
Military officials have identified the Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the California desert.Full Story >
Military officials have identified the Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the California desert.Full Story >